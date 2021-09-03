Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,240 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,422 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.31% of Amedisys worth $24,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,125,000 after acquiring an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after acquiring an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after acquiring an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 289,355 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,880,000 after acquiring an additional 76,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 65,896 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,449,000 after acquiring an additional 50,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

In other Amedisys news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $187.21 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.05 and a 52 week high of $325.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $227.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the health services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMED shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.