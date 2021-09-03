Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 101.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 179,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,349 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Ambev during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Ambev during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.80.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day moving average is $3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.13 and a 12-month high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 21.91%. Analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

