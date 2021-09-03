Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ABEV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Itau BBA Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price target on shares of Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Grupo Santander cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays raised shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ambev in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE ABEV opened at $3.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.09. Ambev has a 12 month low of $2.13 and a 12 month high of $3.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 12.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ambev by 23.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Ambev by 8.5% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 45,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Ambev by 0.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 944,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ambev by 8.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 51,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

