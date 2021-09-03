ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALXO shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Sophia Randolph sold 7,387 shares of ALX Oncology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $405,546.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,487 shares of company stock valued at $8,429,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 16.1% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $72.64 on Friday. ALX Oncology has a 52-week low of $32.51 and a 52-week high of $117.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.12.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

