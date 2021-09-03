Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $471.75 Million

Analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) will report $471.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $470.00 million and the highest is $473.50 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $437.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The company had revenue of $488.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altra Industrial Motion presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.31.

Shares of AIMC stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,089. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.68. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.11%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 506.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

