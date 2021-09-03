Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in August

Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 140,000 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the July 29th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altius Minerals stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

ATUSF opened at $12.69 on Friday. Altius Minerals has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2227 per share. This is a boost from Altius Minerals’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATUSF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corp. explores and develops mineral properties. It is a diversified minerals royalty company with focus on the generation and acquisition of mineral resource projects, royalties and investments. The royalty interests include mining operations that produce thermal and metallurgical coal, potash, nickel, copper and cobalt.

