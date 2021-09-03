Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Sells $82,740.00 in Stock

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Olsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total value of $92,910.00.

On Tuesday, June 29th, Michael Olsen sold 31,098 shares of Altice USA stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $839,335.02.

On Thursday, July 1st, Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $28.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.09. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.47.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATUS. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Altice USA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATUS. Ossiam acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 45.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altice USA during the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

