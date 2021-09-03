alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) has been assigned a €17.00 ($20.00) target price by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

AOX has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.90 ($19.88) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on alstria office REIT in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €16.90 ($19.88).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

Shares of AOX opened at €16.45 ($19.35) on Wednesday. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.93). The business’s fifty day moving average is €17.20 and its 200-day moving average is €15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.