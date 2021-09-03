Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of HighTower Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $196,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock traded up $18.58 on Friday, reaching $2,902.96. 31,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,998. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.24 and a 200-day moving average of $2,418.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,936.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,925.63, for a total value of $8,776,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,918.99, for a total value of $49,622.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,359 shares of company stock worth $327,455,709. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $3,190.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,510.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,087.17.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

