Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 305,000 shares, a decline of 18.1% from the July 29th total of 372,600 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Allot Communications from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLT opened at $15.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.34 million, a P/E ratio of -46.41 and a beta of 0.61. Allot Communications has a 12-month low of $8.46 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About Allot Communications

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

