AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

NYSE ACV opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.94.

About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed end investment fund, which objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income and capital appreciation, while seeking to provide downside protection against capital loss. The company was founded on May 27, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

