AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Plans $0.17 Monthly Dividend

AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.167 per share by the consumer goods maker on Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.
NYSE ACV opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.61. AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund has a twelve month low of $24.56 and a twelve month high of $36.94.
About AllianzGI Diversified Income & Convertible Fund
