AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) to Issue $0.05 Dividend

AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share on Friday, October 1st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE CBH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 31,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,285. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.33. AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Get AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund (NYSE:CBH) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 961,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,857 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of income and to return fund’s original net asset value upon termination of the fund. The company was founded on March 21, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianzGI Convertible & Income 2024 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.