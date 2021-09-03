Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 1,231 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Super Micro Computer worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SMCI. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at $945,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 408,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 73,780 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Super Micro Computer by 37.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 643,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,133,000 after acquiring an additional 174,937 shares in the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

SMCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities raised their price target on Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $37.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.51.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Super Micro Computer Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.