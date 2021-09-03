Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Tivity Health were worth $2,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Tivity Health by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 4,601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tivity Health by 9.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tivity Health during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TVTY. Truist Securities cut their price target on Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of TVTY opened at $22.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97. Tivity Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.23 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.41.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 592.23% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tivity Health, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Tivity Health news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 372,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

