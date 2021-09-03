Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is a designer, developer, fabless manufacturer and marketer of sensor integrated circuits and application-specific analog power ICs enabling emerging technologies in the automotive and industrial markets. Its diverse product portfolio provides solutions for the electrification of vehicles, automotive ADAS safety features, automation for Industry 4.0 and power-saving technologies for data centers and green energy applications. Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is based in Manchester, New Hampshire. “

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALGM. William Blair started coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.85. Allegro MicroSystems has a 12-month low of $16.78 and a 12-month high of $34.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $188.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.55 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.74%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,905,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,759.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ravi Vig sold 25,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $761,523.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 490,833 shares of company stock worth $13,454,667. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 227.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,512,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth $60,397,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems in the 1st quarter worth $46,030,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 137.8% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,719,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,939,000 after buying an additional 1,576,108 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,191,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,807,000 after buying an additional 1,234,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegro MicroSystems (ALGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.