Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 112.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,751 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,052 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $15,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Alleghany by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alleghany by 186.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Y stock opened at $669.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $672.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $670.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a fifty-two week low of $486.49 and a fifty-two week high of $737.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Alleghany from $890.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Alleghany Profile

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

