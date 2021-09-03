Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) Plans $0.28 Dividend

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANCUF opened at $40.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.68. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52-week low of $28.55 and a 52-week high of $42.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ANCUF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.78.

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

