Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,493 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,860 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $13,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 26.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,429 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 98.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 36,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,261,000 after purchasing an additional 17,874 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 185.4% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after purchasing an additional 83,273 shares during the period. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the first quarter worth $1,269,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 20.3% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 35,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,170,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Albemarle news, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total value of $2,288,943.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total value of $221,693.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,796,438.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,535 shares of company stock valued at $5,201,698. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $244.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.68. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $79.06 and a twelve month high of $248.71. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $773.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $787.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on Albemarle from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on Albemarle from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albemarle from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Albemarle from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Albemarle from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

