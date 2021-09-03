Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $707.30 million-$717.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $684.16 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRM opened at $85.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 8.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.72. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $52.35 and a twelve month high of $108.67.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $188.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.26 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ALRM. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alarm.com from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Alarm.com from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alarm.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Alarm.com from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $103.50.

In other Alarm.com news, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.49, for a total transaction of $139,177.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 11,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.40, for a total transaction of $930,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,616 shares in the company, valued at $21,355,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,614. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

