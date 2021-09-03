Alan Higginson Sells 1,000 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FFIV opened at $203.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day moving average of $195.69. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.79 and a 12 month high of $216.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FFIV. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 target price (down previously from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.11.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

