Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Clarus Securities

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price objective hoisted by Clarus Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Get Akumin alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 million and a PE ratio of 251.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its position in Akumin by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,595,000 after acquiring an additional 446,270 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Akumin by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Akumin by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 2,261,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after buying an additional 294,527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of Akumin by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 434,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 6,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP grew its position in shares of Akumin by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 429,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 204,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Akumin Company Profile

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.