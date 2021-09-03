Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Price Target Raised to $8.00 at Clarus Securities

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) had its price objective hoisted by Clarus Securities from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Clarus Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Akumin from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Akumin from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.
Shares of NASDAQ AKU opened at $2.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.97 million and a PE ratio of 251.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.11. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10.
Akumin Company Profile
Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.
