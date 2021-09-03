AirSwap (AST) Reaches Market Capitalization of $34.63 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last seven days, AirSwap has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. AirSwap has a total market cap of $34.63 million and approximately $1.80 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AirSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

AirSwap Coin Profile

AirSwap (AST) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . AirSwap’s official website is www.airswap.io . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Swap protocol provides a peer-to-peer methodology to exchange assets on the Ethereum blockchain. AirSwap is an ERC20 token that will have two functionalities, signal the intention to buy or sell Ethereum-based tokens and to give voting power to the traders providing managing capabilities to the roles of Oracles within the platform. “

Buying and Selling AirSwap

