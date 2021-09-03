AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Down 2.2%

AirAsia Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 9,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 115,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.24.

AirAsia Group Berhad Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AIABF)

AirAsia Group Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, India, and Japan under the AirAsia brand. It also offers management, engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, central depository, financial and other related, event ticketing, and consultancy services, as well as services in the areas of information technology design, development, and implementation; facilitates business transactions for AirAsia Group with non-resident goods and service providers; and trades in coffee and tea related products, and multimedia content and equipment.

