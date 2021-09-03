Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $84.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.15% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Agree Realty Corp. is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust which develops, acquires, owns and operates properties which are primarily leased to major national and regional retail companies under net leases. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADC. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.41.

Shares of NYSE:ADC traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 2.69. Agree Realty has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.26.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. Analysts expect that Agree Realty will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Agree Realty in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Agree Realty by 783.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Agree Realty by 378.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at about $67,000.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

