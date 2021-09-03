AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,513 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 1,281.8% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,385,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213,011 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $25,918,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,120 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 391.4% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,775,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,197 shares during the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $16.22 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.34.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

