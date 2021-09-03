Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.43% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Agiliti Inc. is an essential service provider to the healthcare industry. It offer medical equipment management and service solutions. Agiliti Inc. is based in MINNEAPOLIS. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGTI. KeyCorp raised their price target on Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. began coverage on Agiliti in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Agiliti in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.05.

Shares of AGTI opened at $22.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Agiliti has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $26.36.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $250.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.45 million. Equities analysts expect that Agiliti will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Agiliti in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

