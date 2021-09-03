Agile Growth Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on September 6th (NASDAQ:AGGRU)

Agile Growth’s (NASDAQ:AGGRU) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, September 6th. Agile Growth had issued 30,000,000 shares in its public offering on March 10th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of Agile Growth’s lock-up period, company insiders and major shareholders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Agile Growth stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Agile Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGGRU. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Agile Growth in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ramius Advisors LLC raised its position in Agile Growth by 11.8% in the second quarter. Ramius Advisors LLC now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Agile Growth by 0.3% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 2,006,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,007,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agile Growth during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000.

Agile Growth Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Newton, Massachusetts.

