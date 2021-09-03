Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Raised to $120.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Affirm from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Affirm from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Affirm from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. DA Davidson downgraded Affirm from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Affirm in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an underweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.14.

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $98.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.15. Affirm has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $146.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

