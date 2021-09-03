Affirm (AFRM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM):

9/1/2021 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

8/30/2021 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $87.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $82.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $82.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/25/2021 – Affirm had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $71.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/3/2021 – Affirm was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

7/19/2021 – Affirm had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $90.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Affirm was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Affirm Holdings is an emerging growth company. They are building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. They believe they can reinvent the payment experience. Their platform is comprised of three core elements: a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. “

NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $5.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $93.25. The stock had a trading volume of 245,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,420,502. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $146.90.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 898.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

