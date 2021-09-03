AEX Gold (LON:AEXG) Trading Up 0.9%

AEX Gold Inc. (LON:AEXG)’s share price was up 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 28.75 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.38). Approximately 3,809 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 321,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.50 ($0.37).

The company has a quick ratio of 39.79, a current ratio of 39.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.47 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 29.29.

About AEX Gold (LON:AEXG)

AEX Gold Inc engages in the identification, acquisition, development, and exploration of gold properties in Greenland. It holds a 100% interest in the Nalunaq gold project covering an area of 22 square kilometers located in the Municipality of Kujalleq, Southern Greenland; and Vagar gold project covering an area of 292 square kilometers located in the Nanortalik gold belt.

