Aeternity Trading 4% Lower Over Last Week (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 3rd. One Aeternity coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000270 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Aeternity has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Aeternity has a total market cap of $46.98 million and $4.75 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aeternity alerts:

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GrowingFi (GROW) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00023410 BTC.

Bitsz (BITSZ) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00018259 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity (AE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 388,717,872 coins and its circulating supply is 342,896,928 coins. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeternity is a scalable blockchain platform that enables high bandwidth transacting, purely-functional smart contracts, and decentralized oracles. The use of the blockchain is not free, and requires that the user spends a token called Aeon. Aeon's are used as payment for any resources one consumes on the platform, as well as the basis for financial applications implemented on the platform. All system fees get paid with aeon, all smart contracts settle in aeon. “

Buying and Selling Aeternity

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aeternity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aeternity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.