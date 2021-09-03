Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,000.00.

ADYYF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered shares of Adyen to a “sell” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

ADYYF traded down $29.85 on Friday, hitting $3,160.08. The company had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 306. Adyen has a 1 year low of $1,501.00 and a 1 year high of $3,293.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,747.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,478.71.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

