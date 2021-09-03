Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADYEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cheuvreux started coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADYEY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.87. 859,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,656. Adyen has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.75.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

