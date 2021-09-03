Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 20,386 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 90.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REZ. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $2,847,000. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 362,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 263.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of REZ stock opened at $92.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.09. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $58.46 and a 12 month high of $92.51.

