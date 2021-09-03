Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,806 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth $7,133,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 379,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 174,075 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 800,064 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 133,998 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 1st quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,036,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 29,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals stock opened at $9.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Company Profile

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

