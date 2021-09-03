Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PYZ) by 746.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYZ. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF in the first quarter worth $144,000.

Shares of PYZ opened at $90.89 on Friday. Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF has a one year low of $53.50 and a one year high of $96.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.88 and a 200 day moving average of $86.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

