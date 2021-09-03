Advent Convertible and Income Fund (AVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

AVK stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $19.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

