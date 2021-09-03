Advent Convertible and Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:AVK)

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th.

Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $19.91.

Get Advent Convertible and Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Advent Convertible and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 490,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,069 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Advent Convertible and Income Fund were worth $9,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Advent Convertible & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It focuses on convertible securities and non-convertible income securities. The company was founded on February 19, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Convertible and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.