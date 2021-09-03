Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Tudor Pickering

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$5.50 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 11.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Advantage Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC increased their target price on Advantage Energy from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$7.50 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.89.

Advantage Energy stock opened at C$6.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.79. Advantage Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.66 and a 12 month high of C$6.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.55.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). On average, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 EPS for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total transaction of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 789,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Also, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,448,270.08. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

