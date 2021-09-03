Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) PT Set at C$5.50 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$5.50 target price on Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$4.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$6.50 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Advantage Energy to C$5.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$5.89.

Shares of AAV stock opened at C$6.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.79. The stock has a market cap of C$1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 106.55. Advantage Energy has a 1 year low of C$1.66 and a 1 year high of C$6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advantage Energy will post 0.5378947 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Andy Mah sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.92, for a total transaction of C$369,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,310,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,448,270.08. Also, Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.94, for a total value of C$247,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 789,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,898,623.30. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $985,000 over the last quarter.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

