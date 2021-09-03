Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) PT Raised to C$7.00

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) had its target price increased by Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AAVVF. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Advantage Energy from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $6.34.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAVVF opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.04. Advantage Energy has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $938.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm had revenue of $62.79 million during the quarter.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

