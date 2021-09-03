AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $38.15

Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.15 and last traded at $37.64, with a volume of 134376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $437.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.80 million. On average, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,733,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,341,000 after acquiring an additional 95,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in AdvanSix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 54,005 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AdvanSix by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,726,000 after acquiring an additional 43,518 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 398,315 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX)

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

