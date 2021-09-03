Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Stake Raised by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.25% of Advance Auto Parts worth $33,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $200.81 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $208.72 and its 200-day moving average is $194.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.16.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.