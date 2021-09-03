Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target Raised to $764.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Argus from $650.00 to $764.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $613.85.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $664.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Adobe has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $669.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.63 billion, a PE ratio of 57.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $537.66.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The company’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 488 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.71, for a total transaction of $303,394.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,910.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,363 shares of company stock worth $9,907,611. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 81.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

