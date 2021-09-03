Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADGI. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Adagio Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ ADGI opened at $35.84 on Tuesday. Adagio Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $36.12.

Adagio Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

