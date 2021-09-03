Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) Head-To-Head Survey

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO -90.05% -31.31% -19.59%

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A REGENXBIO $154.57 million 9.57 -$111.25 million ($2.98) -11.66

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than REGENXBIO.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and REGENXBIO, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 REGENXBIO 0 2 4 1 2.86

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.72%. REGENXBIO has a consensus target price of $63.57, indicating a potential upside of 82.99%. Given REGENXBIO’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe REGENXBIO is more favorable than Acumen Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.4% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381. The company was founded by Kenneth T. Mills and James M. Wilson on July 16, 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

