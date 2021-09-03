Achmea Investment Management B.V. Sells 28,069 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 47.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,069 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 196.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,262,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $952,622,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444,232 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 458.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,479,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $153,662,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,885 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,255,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $220,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,129 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,624,206 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,711,440,000 after acquiring an additional 946,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $58,883,000. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

HIG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.43.

In related news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,469 shares of company stock valued at $1,955,975 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.69 and a twelve month high of $70.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.35.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.