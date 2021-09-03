Achmea Investment Management B.V. Purchases 1,851 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 74.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in MongoDB by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 221,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,950,000 after purchasing an additional 17,406 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth about $435,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in MongoDB by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MongoDB by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

In related news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.66, for a total value of $2,246,953.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,224 shares in the company, valued at $46,303,611.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.83, for a total value of $1,109,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,974 shares of company stock valued at $69,997,268 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of MongoDB from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.88.

Shares of MDB opened at $401.65 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.50 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.13 and a beta of 0.74.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.19 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB).

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.