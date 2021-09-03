Achmea Investment Management B.V. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. lowered its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 60.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 92,353 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Western Union during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union in the first quarter worth about $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WU opened at $21.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. The Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

