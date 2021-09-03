Achmea Investment Management B.V. Buys 1,566 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NET. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 49.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,049,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 20.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,003,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,327 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $64,481,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter worth approximately $42,182,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 78.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,040,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,127,000 after acquiring an additional 458,500 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 957,789 shares of company stock valued at $103,324,955. 20.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $128.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.79 and a beta of 0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.30 and its 200 day moving average is $91.19. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.69 and a 1 year high of $129.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.22 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NET. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

